Crosstown Drive

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DeForest Library 203 Library St., De Forest, Wisconsin 53532

media release: Audiences are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs and enjoy the wonderful entertainment with us! Oudoor concert on the Market Street side of DeForest Area Public Library. Rain location: Library Community Room.

Audience members are encouraged to bring chairs for the concerts; a limited amount of grassy space is available for blankets.

Info

DeForest Library 203 Library St., De Forest, Wisconsin 53532
Music
608-846-5482
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