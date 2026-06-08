Crosstown Drive
to
DeForest Library 203 Library St., De Forest, Wisconsin 53532
media release: Audiences are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs and enjoy the wonderful entertainment with us! Oudoor concert on the Market Street side of DeForest Area Public Library. Rain location: Library Community Room.
Audience members are encouraged to bring chairs for the concerts; a limited amount of grassy space is available for blankets.
Info
DeForest Library 203 Library St., De Forest, Wisconsin 53532
Music