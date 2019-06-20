× Expand Crosstown Drive

press release: Enjoy networking with colleagues this summer every Third Thursday from through September! Pyle Center invites you to enjoy free appetizers, a cash bar, live music and lakefront views. Come out and join us!

On June 20, we welcome Crosstown Drive, a four piece band featuring country originals and covers. Unlike the traditional bar band, Crosstown Drive is stripped down country that is completely about songs, harmonies, and stories. Picture the perfect night with some beers, guitars, and friends and you've got yourself a Crosstown Drive show.

