Crown Vic, Brezzy Esco, Bobdahippie, Lump G, Prince Tae, Rome Luciano, Money Hendrix, IAMEikonVerse, Landon DeVon, DJ Stacktrace

to Google Calendar - Crown Vic, Brezzy Esco, Bobdahippie, Lump G, Prince Tae, Rome Luciano, Money Hendrix, IAMEikonVerse, Landon DeVon, DJ Stacktrace - 2018-09-22 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Crown Vic, Brezzy Esco, Bobdahippie, Lump G, Prince Tae, Rome Luciano, Money Hendrix, IAMEikonVerse, Landon DeVon, DJ Stacktrace - 2018-09-22 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Crown Vic, Brezzy Esco, Bobdahippie, Lump G, Prince Tae, Rome Luciano, Money Hendrix, IAMEikonVerse, Landon DeVon, DJ Stacktrace - 2018-09-22 20:30:00 iCalendar - Crown Vic, Brezzy Esco, Bobdahippie, Lump G, Prince Tae, Rome Luciano, Money Hendrix, IAMEikonVerse, Landon DeVon, DJ Stacktrace - 2018-09-22 20:30:00

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Radio 22 is hosting a hip-hop/R&B event Saturday, Sept 22 at the Art In in Madison. We will have live interviews and live performances.

21+; $5 Cover

DJ STACKTRACE will be on the 1s and 2's.

Hosted by Dash DUB

Interviews --> 8:30pm

Performances --> 10:00pm

We got a talented lineup of singers and emcees.

Crown Vic, Brezzy Esco, Bobdahippie, Lump G, Prince Tae, Rome Luciano, Money Hendrix, IAMEikonVerse, Landon DeVon

Just-Chillin Productions will be in the building!!!

#hiphopconcert #rnbconcert #radio22 #indiemusic #madisonhiphop

#wisconsinhiphop #hiphopconcert #whosnext

Info
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Music
608-535-9976
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Crown Vic, Brezzy Esco, Bobdahippie, Lump G, Prince Tae, Rome Luciano, Money Hendrix, IAMEikonVerse, Landon DeVon, DJ Stacktrace - 2018-09-22 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Crown Vic, Brezzy Esco, Bobdahippie, Lump G, Prince Tae, Rome Luciano, Money Hendrix, IAMEikonVerse, Landon DeVon, DJ Stacktrace - 2018-09-22 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Crown Vic, Brezzy Esco, Bobdahippie, Lump G, Prince Tae, Rome Luciano, Money Hendrix, IAMEikonVerse, Landon DeVon, DJ Stacktrace - 2018-09-22 20:30:00 iCalendar - Crown Vic, Brezzy Esco, Bobdahippie, Lump G, Prince Tae, Rome Luciano, Money Hendrix, IAMEikonVerse, Landon DeVon, DJ Stacktrace - 2018-09-22 20:30:00