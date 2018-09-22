Crown Vic, Brezzy Esco, Bobdahippie, Lump G, Prince Tae, Rome Luciano, Money Hendrix, IAMEikonVerse, Landon DeVon, DJ Stacktrace

press release: Radio 22 is hosting a hip-hop/R&B event Saturday, Sept 22 at the Art In in Madison. We will have live interviews and live performances.

21+; $5 Cover

DJ STACKTRACE will be on the 1s and 2's.

Hosted by Dash DUB

Interviews --> 8:30pm

Performances --> 10:00pm

We got a talented lineup of singers and emcees.

Crown Vic, Brezzy Esco, Bobdahippie, Lump G, Prince Tae, Rome Luciano, Money Hendrix, IAMEikonVerse, Landon DeVon

Just-Chillin Productions will be in the building!!!

