Crown Vic, Brezzy Esco, Bobdahippie, Lump G, Prince Tae, Rome Luciano, Money Hendrix, IAMEikonVerse, Landon DeVon, DJ Stacktrace

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Radio 22 is hosting a hip-hop/R&B event Saturday, Sept 22 at the Art In in Madison. We will have live interviews and live performances.
21+; $5 Cover
DJ STACKTRACE will be on the 1s and 2's.
Hosted by Dash DUB
Interviews --> 8:30pm
Performances --> 10:00pm
We got a talented lineup of singers and emcees.
Crown Vic, Brezzy Esco, Bobdahippie, Lump G, Prince Tae, Rome Luciano, Money Hendrix, IAMEikonVerse, Landon DeVon
Just-Chillin Productions will be in the building!!!
