Crowns, Hats & Thinking Caps

press release: There are times when caps are essential - reading, cogitating, exploring, celebrating. In this workshop we will be building crowns, hats and thinking caps for these and any other circumstances where their presence is essential.

In this open “studio” workshop, kids and families can drop-in and have the opportunity to build up to two hats.

In addition to hats for their own head, hats can be made for a pet, stuffed animals, big brother, guardians, siblings to be, a favorite neighbor or teacher, to name a few.

Children under the age of 7 need an adult helper.