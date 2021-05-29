Crucible's Unusually Talented People

press release: A Variety Show and benefit for 2nd Harvest Foodbank - Saturday, May 29 at Crucible

Calling all performers of various talents! Feat Treat Entertainment is setting up a variety show and is looking for performers. Dancers, comedians, circus acts, freak show type things, and more. No real blood, self-harm, or eating light bulbs allowed.

If you are interested in being a part of our show, send an email by Saturday, May 8 to feattreatent@gmail.com with:

• Your name

• Talent

• How long you think your performance will last (15-minute limit)

• A video or link to a video of you performing this talent.

$5.00

Doors @ 8:30

Show @ 9PM

All proceeds will be donated to: Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin