Crucible's Unusually Talented People
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: A Variety Show and benefit for 2nd Harvest Foodbank - Saturday, May 29 at Crucible
Calling all performers of various talents! Feat Treat Entertainment is setting up a variety show and is looking for performers. Dancers, comedians, circus acts, freak show type things, and more. No real blood, self-harm, or eating light bulbs allowed.
If you are interested in being a part of our show, send an email by Saturday, May 8 to feattreatent@gmail.com with:
• Your name
• Talent
• How long you think your performance will last (15-minute limit)
• A video or link to a video of you performing this talent.
$5.00
Doors @ 8:30
Show @ 9PM
All proceeds will be donated to: Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin