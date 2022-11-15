media release: Cruisin' for Cuisine SOCIAL EVENT

Kettle Black Kitchen, 1835 Monroe St, Madison, Tuesday, November 15, 5:30 PM

Cruisin' for Cuisine is back! With a booster in your arm and a growl in your stomach, come out and join us for some excellent food and friendship! Local restaurants are still fighting back from the pandemic, so let's give them some support while making new connections with fellow Sierrans. Hosts may vary. Please RSVP HERE! Questions? Contact Lacinda Athen 608-274-7870 or lacinda.athen@gmail.com . See you soon!

At this dinner, check out one of Monroe Street's newest additions, offering French inspired comfort food, in a comfortable intimate space. Cost: You pay for your own dinner.