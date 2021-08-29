Cruisin Round, Kevin Troester

× Expand Rick Adams Cruisin Round

media release: Come join us for a beautiful picnic at The Vines Vineyard in Sauk City! Bring some snacks and refreshments, some chair and blankets, and get lost in the beautiful countryside with some great music!

Children are more than welcome to enjoy the day with all of us! Tickets are $5 and kids are free! There will be no food or drink vendors so bring whatever you would like!

Music starts at 3pm with Kevin Troestler kicking things off! Followed by yours truly, Cruisin Round. Check out below for more information!

Cruisin Round:

Buckle up, tilt that seat back a little and come along for a splendid joy ride with the Wisconsin based folk and blues band Crusin Round. Don’t worry about the gas, with a line up like this you’re free to drift away; Bo Messer (Guitar/Vocals), Matthew Lesniak (Guitar/Vocals), Chester Wells IV (Stand Up Bass), Tomek Lesniak (Violin), David Lawrence (Drums), and Dylan White (Auxiliary Percussion).

These fellas all have incredible backgrounds in music, having performed in several groups they’ve got what it takes to drive you to boogie town.

The band began in January 2018 with just three members and released the album “New Beginnings”. With an affinity for performing live, their blues influenced tunes have shifted the band into higher gears with six members and more albums/shows on the way. This bus ride is ready to pick up anyone willing to boogie. Come along for the ride, let your soul heal through the lyrical and musical beauty that is, Crusin Round.

www.facebook.com/cruisinroundband

Find their music on all streaming platforms!

Kevin Troelster:

Kevin John Troestler is a Wisconsin raised Blues/Country Artist. Growing up in Sauk City, Wisconsin, Kevin found his love for music at a young age. Starting at age 4, he began this journey on his first drum set. It wasn’t until his late teens that he picked up the guitar. For a few years he played off and on learning the basics. But, around age 19 he started learning more in depth about the guitar. Big influences like Stevie Ray Vaughan, Allman Brothers Band, and other great blues artists helped push him in the right direction.

At age 20 he moved to Stevens Point, WI. He soon met a group of new friends in Stevens Point and formed a blues/funk band called Soul Symmetry. Soul Symmetry played a lot around the midwest for 4 years. Playing great venues like, The Majestic Theatre in Madison, High Noon Saloon in Madison. Playing music festivals like Jackpine Jamboree, Moondance, People Fest, and more. Soul Symmetry recorded a total of 10 songs as a band. Many written by Kevin. After members of the band finished school, the band agreed to slow down.

Now, Kevin is pursuing a career as a full time musician. Focusing on song writing, playing live shows, and recording. Although he has been playing for the last 7 years in bands, it feels like a fresh start to him. After this last year, 2021 feels like an opportunity for positive growth. February 2021, he will be releasing his first single on all platforms titled “Lonely Afternoons”. In the years to come, Kevin plans to travel around the country playing acoustic shows, and occasional full band shows. "The goal is to travel and experience what life has to offer."

www.kevintroestler.com

Find Kevin's music on all streaming platforms! OVER