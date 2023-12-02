media release: USA | 1995 | 35mm | 120 min.

Director: Terry Zwigoff

Underground “comix” pioneer Robert Crumb’s life and work is explored in this revealing, sometimes devastating, and always compelling chronicle that devotes special attention to Crumb’s relationships with his wife Aline, and his brothers Maxon and Charles, all fellow artists. Perhaps the most celebrated documentary about an American artist ever made, Crumb was filmed over several years leading up to Robert and his wife Aline’s self-imposed exile to France and the movie achieves a remarkable level of honesty and intimacy thanks to the access that the subject provided to his friend and fellow record collector Zwigoff.

Terry Zwigoff in Person

One of the most distinct and idiosyncratic talents to ever direct movies inside and outside the Hollywood system, UW Madison alum Terry Zwigoff achieved major national attention with the 1995 premiere of Crumb, an independently made documentary about his friend, artist Robert Crumb. Six years later, United Artists released Zwigoff’s first narrative feature, an adaptation of Daniel Clowes’ graphic novel, Ghost World, the screenplay for which earned Zwigoff and Clowes an Oscar nomination. In 2003, Zwigoff directed Billy Bob Thornton in the cult classic comedy Bad Santa, the release version of which was partially reshot and re-edited by others. All of Zwigoff’s movies show a deep understanding and affection for the American outsider and a healthy skepticism for popular culture. Terry Zwigoff will join us in person November 10-11 to present his personal Director’s Cut of Bad Santa and a 35mm print of Ghost World, along with a special showing of Russell Rouse’s 1954 film noir, Wicked Woman, one of Zwigoff’s personal favorites.