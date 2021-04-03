ONLINE: Crusin' Round

thespaceship.tv livestream concert. $4.

media release: With spring finally upon the northern hemisphere, the humankind is feeling restless from the long winter. What better way to burn off some of that excess energy with a show from the Wisconsin Dells Band Cruisin’ Round!!

Prepare for a night of folksy blues from this amazing trio of musicians. They will surely entertain your fix for live music. Make sure you tune in and show your support to Cruisin’ Round!!

This show will be a $4 ticketed event, so make sure you visit our new and improved website to secure your ticket to the viewing portal.

http://thespaceship.tv/

Please remember to tip your art tenders your support is vital in keeping this show alive and on air.

paypal.me/TheSpaceshiptv

For more info on Cruisin’ Round, please visit the following link:

https://www.facebook.com/cruisinroundband/