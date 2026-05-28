Cry-Baby

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

media release:

FRI, 7/17, 7 p.m.

CRY-BABY

PG-13, 1990, 85 min. 

Director: John Waters

Cast: Johnny Depp, Amy Locane, Ricki Lake

1950s Baltimore gets torn apart when preppy Allison (Locane) falls hard for juvenile delinquent Wade “Cry-Baby” Walker (Depp, already subverting his heartthrob image in his first major film role). A tongue-in-cheek musical delivered at the hopped-up pitch of its rockabilly soundtrack, this wildly entertaining romp both satirizes and embraces teen movie tropes. Featuring a supporting cast stacked with enough showbiz weirdos to rival Marty Supreme, Waters’ first movie for a major Hollywood studio is a perfect fusion of his outsider attitude and pure pop cinema.

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UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin
Movies
608-262-3627
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