The Cryptocurrency Craze

press release: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers asked for part of his salary to be paid with it. Actor Matt Damon pitches it in a recurring television commercial. More varieties are seemingly being “mined” every day.

What is it? Cryptocurrency, which enjoyed a bullish-beyond-belief year in the markets in 2021, is virtually impossible to counterfeit, is being accepted as payment in more places, and is drawing the nervous eyes of regulators in the United States and far beyond.

Learn more about crypto by attending the Tuesday, Jan. 25, Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon in Madison. Panelists are Bob Van Kirk, vice president of treasury and commercial payment solutions at Horicon Bank and Justin Webb, data privacy and cybersecurity attorney at Godfrey & Kahn.

The luncheon will be held at the newly renovated Sheraton Hotel on Madison’s John Nolen Drive. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members. Click here to register and read our COVID-19 policy.

“Cryptocurrency was one of the biggest stories of 2021 in the markets and in technology, but many people don’t feel they know enough to feel secure in investing in it or using it,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. “We’ll hear more from experts who have followed crypto for years.”

Loosely defined, a cryptocurrency is a collection of binary data designed to work as a medium of exchange. Cryptocurrencies typically use decentralized control as opposed to a central bank digital currency.

The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. To join, go to www. wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557.