Crystal Gayle, Lee Greenwood

press release: Crystal Gayle went on to become a queen of country-pop through the 1970s and ’80s, with 20 No. 1 songs, including the classic “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue.”

Lee Greenwood is an ICON in country music, with more than 30 albums to his credit. In fact, MCA released an album in 2013 called ICON. With seven #1 songs & 25 charted singles his hits include: “God Bless The USA” .

5:30pm Dinner Seating and 7:00pm Show Time. $200-$100 includes dinner (show only options available).