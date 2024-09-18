media release: A DINNER & STORYTELLING WITH CRYSTAL WILKINSON (Two Nights!)

September 18th & 19th, 2024 | 5-9PM

Former Kentucky Poet Laureate & award-winning author, Crystal Wilkinson comes to Seven Acre to read and tell stories from her National best-selling memoir, Praisesong for the Kitchen Ghosts: Stories and Recipes from Five Generations of Black Country Cooks. Seven Acre chefs will prepare recipes from Praisesong, as guests dine alongside this prize-winning author as she explores the hidden legacy of Black Appalachians through her powerful storytelling and delicious family recipes.

Dinners are both September 18th and 19th. Both dinners are identical, so choose one. Tickets: $85pp