media release: Four Star Video and Gamma Ray Bar are proud to present a special film screening of C.S.A.: The Confederate States of America, the acclaimed work from Oscar-winning director and writer Kevin Willmott.

This is a free event; however, please note that seats are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Following the screening, we will host a bonus Q&A session with Kevin Willmott II, the son of the director.

Doors 6pm

Film 7pm-8:30pm

Q+A 8:30pm-9pm

Synopsis

In mockumentary format, director Kevin Willmott examines an alternate world in which the Confederates won the American Civil War to establish the Confederate States of America — a land that celebrates the practice and institution of slavery and racism. Following British documentarians as they interview several historians, politicians and other inhabitants of the Confederacy and neighboring Canada, Willmott has his protagonists delve into the history and events that led to this new modern day.

Cast

Rupert Pate, Evamarii Johnson, Larry Peterson, Charles Frank, Greg Hurd, Ryan Carroll, Don Carlton, Jennifer Coville

Rating

PG-13 Adult Situations, Adult Language