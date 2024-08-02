CSA Fun Day

to

Southwest Madison Employment Center 1233 McKenna Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53719

media release: Come enjoy food, fun, games, and prizes with Dane County Child Support Agency staff!

Urban League – Southwest location: 1233 McKenna Blvd, Madison 53719 (Across from Elver Park)

Hot dogs, brats, chips, and treats while supplies last

Handing out school supplies for elementary through high school!

Bilingual staff will be present, as well as some of our partners.

Info

Southwest Madison Employment Center 1233 McKenna Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53719
Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - CSA Fun Day - 2024-08-02 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - CSA Fun Day - 2024-08-02 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - CSA Fun Day - 2024-08-02 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - CSA Fun Day - 2024-08-02 15:00:00 ical