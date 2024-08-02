CSA Fun Day
Southwest Madison Employment Center 1233 McKenna Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53719
media release: Come enjoy food, fun, games, and prizes with Dane County Child Support Agency staff!
Urban League – Southwest location: 1233 McKenna Blvd, Madison 53719 (Across from Elver Park)
Hot dogs, brats, chips, and treats while supplies last
Handing out school supplies for elementary through high school!
Bilingual staff will be present, as well as some of our partners.
