press release: The annual CSA Open House is scheduled for Sunday, March 18 from 12-4 PM. The event draws more than 30 Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) farmers to Madison to meet people interested in joining a farm this year. Shareholders receive deliveries of fresh, organic food weekly or bi-weekly during the growing season. The event is at Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Dr., and is free and open to the public.

Farmers will have lots of photos, information, smiles and 2018 sign-up information. Meet your local farmers, ask about their operations, find pick-up locations, learn about on-farm events, and choose your share. Options include vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs and more.

Low-income households can apply for assistance in purchasing shares for up to half the cost of a share or $300 via the Partner Shares assistance fund administered by FairShare. More information is available at the event.