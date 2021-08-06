CSI for Kids
to
Goodman South Madison Library 2222 S. Park St. (Village on Park), Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: MPD is excited to announce that we are offering a CSI for Kids event coming up on August 6 from 11am-1pm at Goodman Library.
This event is free and open to the public. Kids (suggested ages are 8-12) and parents will meet MPD CSI personnel, learn about what they do, see their cool vehicle and do some fun CSI activities! We hope to see you there.
Info
Goodman South Madison Library 2222 S. Park St. (Village on Park), Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Kids & Family