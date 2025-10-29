cTENcf: Madison!

media release: On October 29th at StartingBlock Madison, we’re coming together to celebrate a big milestone: 10 years of Kubernetes and Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), plus the first anniversary of our local CNCF community, Cloud Native Madison. Expect great talks from local and global speakers and industry leaders, quick demos, and plenty of time to connect with fellow engineers, students, and innovators over free catered food and drinks. Come celebrate, learn, and be part of the Madison cloud-native community!