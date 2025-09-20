CTM 60th Anniversary Open House

media release: Children’s Theater of Madison is turning 60—and we’d love for you to celebrate with us!

We’re hosting an Open House on Saturday, September 20, and the day will be full of fun and festivities. From 1–3pm, you can enjoy face painting, peek into a Matilda rehearsal, experience a CTM class in action, explore the MYArts building—and even step behind the scenes with tours of the Starlight Theater, the costume shop and the scene shop.

Then at 3:00pm in the Starlight Theater (4th floor of MYArts), join us for our Mayoral Proclamation and the premiere of our 60th Anniversary video. Afterward, we’ll keep the celebration going with sweet treats in the 4th floor lobby.

Please let us know if you’ll be joining us by RSVPing here: RSVP

We can’t wait to celebrate this milestone with you—it wouldn’t be the same without you!