Cuba: Doors Still Open

press release: When a group of Madison area photographers traveled to Cuba in February 2016, the doors had just been opened a little wider to US citizens. The journey took them to Havana, Cienfuegos and Trinidad de Cuba, showing a proud nation in transition, yet grounded in Socialism. Today access is not as wide but the doors are still open.

Reception, 5 to 9pm, Friday October 6, 2017, as part of MMoCA Gallery Night. Exhibit continues through November, 2017.

Photographers: Robin Downs, Marcia Getto, David Yochum, Tom Miller, Donna Miller, Kurt Westbrook, Dave Peterson, Margaret Peterson, Diane Kravetz