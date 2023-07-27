media release: Cuchulain is a low-voiced songwriter with a wry wit. The NPR Music-featured folk singer released an album of long distance pandemic collaborations called FEAT on Nov 5, 2021 that was called "an as-yet-unpublished portion of the Great American Songbook." Cuchulain's deep baritone and clever lyrics have drawn comparisons to Randy Newman, Leonard Cohen, and Johnny Cash. From rooms as big as the Kennedy Center or as small as a friend's living room, Cuchulain's lyrics have brought laughs and tears to audiences across the US. His Sing In The Shower single release tour took him across the US and Europe in the summer of 2022. His new single “My Dog” is out now and taking the world by storm.

No Cover.