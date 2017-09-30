Cujo, Chas, BMORN, HANKS Music, Joshua Being, R. Braille

press release:

FEATURING:

Cujo - Hip Hop

Chas

BMORN

HANKS music

Joshua Being

R. Braille

Hip-hop isn't dead, it just got buried alive by the radio - it lives on... Underground. 21+ Only

Some of the most unique and talented MCs are coming from all over Wisconsin to get together on one stage for one night in Madison!

Tired of the mainstream hip-hop circus? So are we! Help us keep real hip-hop alive by showing out for underground artists right in downtown Madison! Entry is free, but donations are appreciated and will bring more events like this to Madison!

•for•the•people•