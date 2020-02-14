Cujo
Delta Beer Lab 167 E. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: Delta Sound, our live music program, returns for our First Anniversary celebration on Friday night, February 14 at 7pm. We are proud to introduce to you Cujo.
Tickets are not required to see the show, but advance tickets are available: https://www.delta.beer/store/
This show is part of Delta Beer Lab's anniversary weekend. Weekend event page: https://www.facebook.
Info
Music