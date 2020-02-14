press release: Delta Sound, our live music program, returns for our First Anniversary celebration on Friday night, February 14 at 7pm. We are proud to introduce to you Cujo.

Tickets are not required to see the show, but advance tickets are available: https://www.delta.beer/store/ music/cujo-20200214?fbclid= IwAR1pSmmQYM3aZaVedE11jv8opgzv osDxxVHVX5spIKH7m9- hkSg5tSQx84s

This show is part of Delta Beer Lab's anniversary weekend. Weekend event page: https://www.facebook. com/events/208815363494625/