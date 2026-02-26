Culinary Celebration of Greenland and Denmark

media release: Show your support for the independence and sovereignty of Greenland and Denmark, while learning how to prepare and they enjoy some of their delicious, traditional dishes.  On the menu:  Klarsuppe (“clear” soup with vegetable stock, leeks, carrots, small whitefish meatballs and buttery dumplings); Rejesalat (Greenlandic shrimp salad with fresh herbs); Fødselsdagsboller (Danish milk buns); Stegt Flæsk med Persillesovs (crispy fried pork belly with Parsley Sauce – the “national dish of Denmark.”  Vegetarian substitute of Portobello Mushroom); Kartoffelsalet Varm (Greenlandic warm potato salad); Quick Pickled Roasted Beets; and Greenlandic Berry Tart for dessert. 

Class Cost: $80. NOTE:  A portion of the proceeds from this class will be donated to “Support Greenland” – the Greenlandic Children Fund.  See https://greenlandsupport.com/ for more information.

