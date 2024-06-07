RSVP for Culinary Passport Series: Ghana

media release: Join the Catholic Multicultural Center and the African Center for Community Development for a unique cultural experience and delicious food from Holisac Taste of Africa. Experience a wonderful evening immersed in the culture of the West African country of Ghana, highlighted by a specially curated meal of traditional dishes prepared by talented Ghanaian chefs. Gain insights into Ghana's rich heritage and the immigrant experience in Madison, shared firsthand by our hosts through personal stories and anecdotes.

6:00pm, Friday, June 14, 2024, 5256 Verona Road, Fitchburg (CMC West)

Your support means the world to us, and we would be honored to have you join us for this special occasion. Secure your spot by purchasing tickets by 6/7/24. Tickets can be purchased at https://givebutter.com/ CulinaryPassportGH or ordered at CMC's office on Beld Street.