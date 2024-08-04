RSVP for Culinary Passport Series: Palestine

media release: Join the Catholic Multicultural Center a unique cultural experience and delicious food from Palestinian 3DE Mediterranean Cuisine.

The second of our Culinary Passport Series will be focused on Palestine, where we'll embark on a rich journey through the culture and history using food as our guide. This event will celebrate the vibrant traditions and flavors of Palestine while also acknowledging its complex and fraught history. A panel discussion featuring local Palestinian residents will provide invaluable insights into the cultural significance of food and their personal experiences. This is a unique opportunity to hear directly from those affected by ongoing conflicts and to foster a deeper understanding of Palestine's past and present.

Proceeds of ticket sales will go to support important community programming at the CMC.

If you'd like to learn more about Palestinian culture and history, here are more resources:

The Israel-Palestine conflict: a brief, simple history (Video by Vox)

Traditional Palestinian Dabkah (Dance)

Traditional Palestinian Music

"The Hundred Years' War on Palestine" by Rashid Khalidi