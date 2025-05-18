Culinary Passport Series: Sudan

media release: Join the Catholic Multicultural Center, the African Center for Community Development (ACCD) , with support from the Islamic Center of Madison for a memorable evening celebrating the vibrant culture and rich traditions of Sudan! 🍽️

For the fifth installment of our Culinary Passport Series, we're inviting you to immerse yourself in the flavors and heartwarming hospitality of Sudan. This unique experience offers a chance to taste the authentic dishes of Sudan, each one telling its own story of history, culture, and community.

✨ What to Expect:

A delicious, culturally rich meal prepared with the finest ingredients and care.

An exploration of Sudan’s culture and traditions that will deepen your understanding of the country.

Warmth, spirit, and hospitality that are central to Sudanese culture.

Every ticket supports community development! Proceeds from ticket sales will go to support the vital programs at the CMC and the African Center for Community Development. By attending, you’re helping to uplift and empower communities in need.

Ticket to Sudan

Date: Sunday, May 18

Time: 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Location: 5256 Verona Rd., Fitchburg 53711

Tickets: $50 each

Our feast will include:

Baba Ghanoush: A creamy dip made from roasted eggplant, tahini (sesame paste), lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil.

Falafel: Deep-fried fritters made from ground chickpeas or fava beans, herbs (like parsley and cilantro), and spices. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.

Kofta: Delicious meat balls with spices, onions, and sometimes herbs.

Okra and Rice: A comforting and hearty stew featuring tender okra pods cooked with tomatoes, onions, and spices.

Samosa: A fried savory pastry filled with spiced potatoes, onions, peas, lentils, or minced meat.

Baklava: A rich, sweet pastry made of layers of thin filo dough filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with syrup or honey.

Zalabia: Deep-fried fritters made from a simple batter, often swirled into interesting shapes and then soaked in a sweet syrup flavored with rosewater or saffron. They are typically crispy on the outside and soft and syrupy on the inside.

We are also looking forward to learning about Sudanese culture and hear from members of the Sudanese community in the Madison area.

Tickets are selling fast, so be sure to get yours if you haven't already!