Culinary Passport Series: Ukraine

media release: We are thrilled to invite you to our next Culinary Passport dinner. This time we will be partnering with Touch of Ukraine restaurant to share the flavors, culture, and history of Ukraine.

If you haven't joined us before, this special event is an opportunity to share a delicious meal while learning about the culture, traditions and home country of an immigrant community in our area.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, March 6th, 2025

Time: 6:00pm

Location: Touch of Ukraine - 2438 Winnebago Street, Madison, WI

Tickets: $50 each, at this link

In addition to a delicious meal, we’ll hear from our neighbors of Venezuelan origin who will share personal stories about the significance of food in their culture and the challenges facing their country.

By attending, you’ll be supporting essential programs at the Catholic Multicultural Center.

We expect tickets to sell quickly, so we encourage you to reserve yours while they're still available