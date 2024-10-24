Culinary Passport Series: Venezuela

media release: Join the Catholic Multicultural Center and La Taguara Madison for the next event in our Culinary Passport Series. This time, we’ll be exploring the rich traditions and vibrant flavors of Venezuela in partnership with La Taguara Madison.

Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024

Time: 6:00pm

Location: La Taguara Bar & Grill - Far East 3010 Crossroads Dr. Madison

Tickets: $50 each, at this link

In addition to a delicious meal, we’ll hear from our neighbors of Venezuelan origin who will share personal stories about the significance of food in their culture and the challenges facing their country.

By attending, you’ll be supporting essential programs at the Catholic Multicultural Center.

We expect tickets to sell quickly, so we encourage you to reserve yours while they're still available: