Cullah, Adorner, 5pm To Nowhere

media release: INDIE NIGHT at The Crucible

Don't miss an unforgettable night of independent music from Wisconsin at The Crucible on Sunday, September 3. This lineup is packed with poetry, songwritership, and artistry. Together a sonic autobiographer and storyteller, a songwriter with deep conviction in her name, and a composer of ballads that encapsulate glimpses of aware existence; unite for an evening of star-studded musical alignment. Get your tickets now and don't miss this inspirational night of local live music.

About the Artists:

5PM to Nowhere is an alternative rock project formed in 2020 by Milwaukee singer-songwriter Jacob Webb. Evoking the emotional balladry of Coldplay and the thematic songwriting of Sufjan Stevens, he explores his own experiences and hopes in his music. Webb’s musical journey began following the passing of his father when he was eight years old. Searching for an outlet for the grief and loneliness eating away at his heart, he turned to writing and performing music. Now joined by drummer Ben Dahms, keyboardist Noah Bayer, and guitarist Christian Lese, Webb has incorporated elements of indie rock and post-punk into 5PM to Nowhere’s sound to take it to a new level. Their debut album is set to drop in 2023.

ADORNER is the musical project of singer-songwriter Madeline Stadel. Based out of Milwaukee, WI and formed at the end of 2020, ADORNER writes indie pop-rock with a psychedelic and poetic disposition, combined with an edge with soulful emotion. Madeline leads on vocals, keyboard, and synth, with Kay Speidel on drums, and Donna Renee on guitar.

ADORNER released her self-titled EP on May 6th 2022, and is actively recording and writing her full studio album, as well as playing live shows across not only Milwaukee but the surrounding areas including Chicago and Madison. The project is ready to bring music that is according to The Milwaukee Record*, “dreamy and impassioned”, as well as, “unique and powerful”.

*Matt Wild, The Milwaukee Record, 2022

Cullah (Born Ian McCullough on April 27, 1991 in Milwaukee, WI) is a multi-disciplinary artist, producer, songwriter, engineer, and entrepreneur who has been releasing an open-source album of music every year, since 2006, on April 27th.

His performance style varies in instrumentation and accompaniment. Referred to as “The Beck of Milwaukee”, Cullah explores a variety of musical styles. Backed by different ensembles, Cullah may be found playing a folk set with a banjo and guitar or an electronic set with samplers and synths. No matter the instruments, Cullah’s voice comes through strongly. His performance is dynamic and captivating in a way to connect with his audience that is deep and primal, as he has been taught by his family, passed on through the generations.

Cullah describes his pull towards music as “not a choice” and as a magnetic and constant presence in his life; as inherent to his being, perhaps even in his DNA. His grandfather Dick Wolff, orphaned at a young age, would perform the fiddle in bars in Erin, Wisconsin to make just enough money to eat that day. His mother, Mary, was one of seventeen children including eleven daughters (all named Mary) and 6 sons. His grandfather told endless stories of divine visions and visitations from angels, many delivering music. Cullah’s two grandparents and seventeen aunts and uncles would participate in the largest family band in American history called The Wolff Family Band.

Cullah’s artistry has a strong storytelling focus as he explores the deeper meanings behind myths and their symbols rooted in the sacred divine inspiration of Awen and in theological, mythological, and philosophical topics such as Jungian Psychology, Gnosticism, Tolkeinism, etc.

In 2021, Cullah reached his milestone album ½, where he celebrated half of his life releasing music. Dedicated to the musical craft, Cullah has distributed hundreds of songs and has had his music placed in 10,000+ productions for The Expendables 4, The North Face, The Modern Rogue, Channel 4. As well as video games like D.R.O.N.E the Game, Those Who Remain, and Car Mechanic Simulator 2018.

Cullah has been a pioneer of open licensing frameworks like Creative Commons and p2p file sharing networks like torrents and blockchains for distribution, licensing, and payment structures for artists. He has been a long-term advocate for structuring internet societies using open-source protocols and distributed networks of independent artists. Cullah has founded applications such as Free Music Land and Firebird Media.