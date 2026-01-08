cullud wattah

7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday (no show 2/28) and 2 pm Sunday, plus 2 pm on 2/27 and 3/7. $28 ($10 students).

media release: It is 2016 and it has been 936 days and counting since Flint, Michigan, has had clean water. Third-generation General Motors employee Marion finds herself on the cusp of a promotion until her sister begins participating in protests accusing the company of poisoning the water. Forced to confront their past and weigh their limited options for the future, the family finds their tight-knit unit threatened by more than just the toxicity of the water. Written by UW-Madison and First Wave alumna Erika Dickerson-Despenza, this powerful play deconstructs the linear passage of time to ponder the choices we make for the sake of our survival.

CONTENT ADVISORY: This production includes mature language, and distressing topics including abortion, miscarriage, illness, and racism.

