RSVP for Cultivating a Sense of Place

media release: For those looking for an inspiring and renewing experience, consider joining us for Douglas Christie's upcoming retreat, Cultivating a Sense of Place, from August 18-20. This immersive experience is designed to help participants deepen their spiritual practice, connect with nature and gain a deeper understanding of the interconnectedness of all things.

Christie is a renowned scholar of religion and ecology, and his retreat will draw from his extensive research on the Christian contemplative tradition and ecological spirituality. He works as an author and Professor of Theological Studies at Loyola Marymount University. During the retreat, Christie will offer teachings on the historical roots of Christian contemplative tradition and guide you and your fellow participants in exploring Benedictine spirituality.

In addition to these teachings, the retreat will provide ample opportunities for rest, reflection, and renewal. Participants will have the option to sink into silence and connect with the natural world through meditations and peaceful walks in nature. You will also be encouraged to practice contemplative prayer and engage in group discussions about the role of spirituality and ecology in our shared life together.

By the end of the retreat, you will have a deepened sense of your relationship with the environment and a renewed commitment to care for the earth. You will leave feeling catalyzed to take action in your own life and communities to create a more sustainable and just world. Don't miss this opportunity to deepen your spiritual practice and connect with others who share your passion for the environment.

Cost: $275/person, includes retreat August 18-20 and public lecture on August 20; lunch and dinner on Friday and Saturday and lunch on Sunday. Does not include overnight lodging at the monastery. If you’d like to stay at the monastery, contact Brooke at blivingston@ holywisdommonastery.org or 608-836-1631, x100. Rooms are limited; first-come, first-served.

Registration Deadline: August 4, 2023

𝗖𝗮𝗻❜𝘁 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗶𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁? On the last day of the retreat, August 20th from 1:00 - 3:00 pm, Douglas Christie will hold a public lecture, Reflections on a Contemplative Ecology. This lecture is included for those going to the retreat.

Learn more: https:// holywisdommonastery.org/ experiences-in-contemplative- ecology/