Cultivating Community: The Healing Power of Land, Food, and Heritage

media release: Venice Williams, the executive director of Alice’s Garden in Milwaukee, will deliver an intellectually captivating and emotionally compelling public lecture about the relationship between urban agriculture, cultural heritage, and community healing.

Alice’s Garden is a two-acre community garden and urban farm in the heart of inner-city Milwaukee. The garden is a vital resource in a community that faces many challenges.

As a spiritual leader, educator, and advocate for environmental justice, Venice Williams will explore the historical and cultural significance of gardening, the role of community spaces in healing, and the importance of reconnecting with the land for personal and collective well-being. Through intellectual inquiry, storytelling, and practical wisdom, she will inspire the audience to view gardens as sacred spaces for education, empowerment, and social justice.

4-5:30pm, April 3, 2025, UW-MAdison Memorial Library, Room 126

Co-Sponsors: UW-Madison German, Nordic, Slavic+ and the Center for the Study of Upper Midwestern Cultures