RSVP for Cultivating Community Inclusion

Orchard Ridge United Church of Christ 1501 Gilbert Rd., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Communities benefit from diversity and inclusivity, and people with disabilities want to make meaningful connections and contributions in their communities.

Join this community event to:

  • Connect with community members
  • Learn how you can cultivate community inclusion for people with disabilities
  • Find solutions and opportunities to meet your community engagement needs
  • Help our community become more diverse, inclusive and welcoming for people with disabilities

Who Should Attend: Community members, employers, elected officials, educators, and organizations serving adults with disabilities as well as individuals with disabilities, their family members, and friends.  

Thursday, December 5, 2019, 6:00pm to 8:00pm, Orchard Ridge Church, 1501 Gilbert Road. The event is free, but registration is necessary. Registration deadline is November 25, 2019.

Register Online: https://cultivatingcommunitymadison.splashthat.com

By Email: alyssa@lovdane.org or Call: 1-608-712-4090

Orchard Ridge United Church of Christ 1501 Gilbert Rd., Madison, Wisconsin
608-712-4090
