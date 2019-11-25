RSVP for Cultivating Community Inclusion

press release: Communities benefit from diversity and inclusivity, and people with disabilities want to make meaningful connections and contributions in their communities.

Join this community event to:

Connect with community members

Learn how you can cultivate community inclusion for people with disabilities

Find solutions and opportunities to meet your community engagement needs

Help our community become more diverse, inclusive and welcoming for people with disabilities

Who Should Attend: Community members, employers, elected officials, educators, and organizations serving adults with disabilities as well as individuals with disabilities, their family members, and friends.

Thursday, December 5, 2019, 6:00pm to 8:00pm, Orchard Ridge Church, 1501 Gilbert Road. The event is free, but registration is necessary. Registration deadline is November 25, 2019.

Register Online: https:// cultivatingcommunitymadison. splashthat.com

By Email: alyssa@lovdane.org or Call: 1-608-712-4090