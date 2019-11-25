RSVP for Cultivating Community Inclusion
Orchard Ridge United Church of Christ 1501 Gilbert Rd., Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Communities benefit from diversity and inclusivity, and people with disabilities want to make meaningful connections and contributions in their communities.
Join this community event to:
- Connect with community members
- Learn how you can cultivate community inclusion for people with disabilities
- Find solutions and opportunities to meet your community engagement needs
- Help our community become more diverse, inclusive and welcoming for people with disabilities
Who Should Attend: Community members, employers, elected officials, educators, and organizations serving adults with disabilities as well as individuals with disabilities, their family members, and friends.
Thursday, December 5, 2019, 6:00pm to 8:00pm, Orchard Ridge Church, 1501 Gilbert Road. The event is free, but registration is necessary. Registration deadline is November 25, 2019.
Register Online: https://
By Email: alyssa@lovdane.org or Call: 1-608-712-4090