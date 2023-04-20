Cultivating Inclusive and Safe Communities

media release: Do you know that people with disabilities are 4 times more likely to be rape or sexual assault victims? Research shows that people with disabilities are safer when they are connected to their communities.

Join this Community Conversation event to:

•Connect with community members

•Learn how you can foster community inclusion and safety for people with disabilities

•Find resources and strategies to prevent sexual violence against people with disabilities

•Help Wisconsin become safer for people with disabilities

Panel Presenters:

Mary Till – Life Navigators

Sandra Lomeli – Parent

Christie Carter – Milwaukee LGBTQ Community Center

Cindy Bentley – People First Wisconsin

Pam Malin – Victim Advocacy Program, Disability Rights WI

WHO SHOULD ATTEND? Individuals with disabilities, family members, community members, elected officials, educators, and organizations serving people with disabilities

WHEN:

Thursday, April 20, 2023

9:00am – 11:00am

This event is free but registration is required. If you have questions or need help registering, contact Nancy at admpfw@gmail.com or 414-335-8219

If you need Sign Language or Spanish Interpretation, please check this option on the registration form.