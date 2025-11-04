media release: The Chicanx/e & Latinx/e Studies Program is proud to announce its 2025-2026 speaker series, titled “Building Communities of Care and Resilience in Times of Crisis.” As the Program prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary, it is organizing four panels about Latinx resistance to injustice. Speakers will examine the practices, histories, and social movements that cultivate care and resilience. The series explores not only exclusion and marginalization but also long histories of struggle for enduring change, freedom, and social justice, with a focus on alternative communities of care, alternative models of sociality, and innovative visions of relationality that emerge among Latinx communities in times of crisis and conflict. There will be ample opportunities for students, faculty, staff, and members of the community to exchange ideas with our presenters. The series is made possible by the Anonymous Fund and several campus partners. Panels will occur in-person with an option to participate by videochat.

Panel 2: Cultivating Latine/x Resilience Amidst Challenging Conditions

Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 4:00 pm, Memorial Library 126.

This panel brings together scholars from literature, ethnic studies, and geography to examine how Latine/x communities have created communities of resistance within exclusionary conditions. The panelists examine how Latine/x resilience has allowed for the creation of creative and lucrative labor ventures, decolonial medicine and healing practices, and spaces of belonging within racial borderlands. Want to join the event remotely? Register online, and we’ll send you a link.

Speakers:

Amanda Ellis is an interdisciplinary researcher and assistant professor of Mexican American literature and culture.

Lorena Muñoz is an urban/cultural geographer whose research focuses on the intersections of place, space, gender, sexuality, health and race.

Gustavo Arellano is author of Orange County: A Personal History and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America, a columnist for the Los Angeles Times, and has been an essayist and reporter for various publications and a frequent commentator on radio and television.