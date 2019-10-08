Cultural Significance of Nature and Gardening to Indigenous Tribal Peoples

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Indigenous Knowledge Inspired by the Land

Tuesday, October 8: Cultural Significance of Nature and Gardening to Indigenous Tribal Peoples

Diana Peterson, PhD candidate, Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, UW–Madison.

Peterson’s interviews with the Menominee and Ojibwe Tribal elders highlight the cultural significance of  Manoomin (wild rice) along with the  importance of preserving a vital natural  resource for future generations.

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
