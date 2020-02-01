Cultural Significance of Nature and Gardening to Indigenous Tribal Peoples

press release: To preserve wild rice (Manoomin) is to protect and restore its place in the sacred practices of Wisconsin Native cultures. Peterson’s interviews with the Menominee and Ojibwe Tribal elders highlight the cultural significance of Manoomin along with the importance of preserving a vital natural resource for future generations.

Dia na Peterson is a PhD candidate at the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, UW–Madison.

