Cultural Significance of Nature and Gardening to Indigenous Tribal Peoples

UW Extension Pyle Center 702 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: To preserve wild rice (Manoomin) is to protect and restore its place in the sacred practices of Wisconsin Native cultures. Peterson’s interviews with the Menominee and Ojibwe Tribal elders highlight the cultural significance of Manoomin along with the importance of preserving a vital natural resource for future generations.

Diana Peterson is a PhD candidate at the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, UW–Madison.

$15 | Free for Friends of ACG Members and UW Students (with ID)

UW Extension Pyle Center 702 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Environment, Fundraisers, Lectures & Seminars
