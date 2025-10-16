Culturally Centering Organizing for Social Justice: Co-Creating Voice Infrastructures

media release: UW Havens-Wright Center online event. If you would like to attend online, you must register in advance.

This event is presented in collaboration with the Rhetoric, Politics and Culture Colloquium, Department of Communication Arts, at UW-Madison.

Mohan J. Dutta is dean’s chair professor of communication at Massey University – University of New Zealand. He is the director of the Center for Culture-Centered Approach to Research and Evaluation (CARE), developing culturally-centered, community-based projects of social change, advocacy, and activism that articulate health as a human right. Mohan Dutta’s research examines the role of advocacy and activism in challenging marginalizing structures, the relationship between poverty and health, political economy of global health policies, the mobilization of cultural tropes for the justification of neo-colonial health development projects, and the ways in which participatory culture-centered processes and strategies of radical democracy serve as axes of global social change.