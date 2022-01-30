RSVP for Culture and Conservation: Black Communities Advancing Environmental Justice and Stewardship

UW Arboretum Winter Enrichment Virtual Lecture, 10 a.m., Feb. 3

Culture and Conservation: Black Communities Advancing Environmental Justice and Stewardship. Dr. Na’Taki Osborne Jelks, assistant professor, Environmental and Health Sciences, Spelman College, and cofounder, West Atlanta Watershed Alliance. The West Atlanta Watershed Alliance is a community-based organization whose mission is to improve quality of life by protecting, preserving and restoring the community’s natural resources. Fighting for environmental justice and mobilizing the community, WAWA has preserved over 400 acres of greenspace from development. Osborne Jelks will highlight their role in public land stewardship, work to advance water and park equity, and efforts to educate residents. Register by January 30.

media release: The 2022 lectures will be virtual on Thursday mornings, February 3 through April 7, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Lectures are $10 each and advance registration is required. Talks will begin promptly at 10 a.m. (CST). Lectures will be recorded. A link to view the recording will be available to registered participants only. Recordings will be available for one week.

Register for the 2022 lectures» Students can register for free using the student registration form.

The Research Symposium will take place February 17. As always, it is a free event. Registration is required for the 2022 virtual symposium.