Culture Collectives Grand Opening

media release: The Culture Collectives are now open on State Street! Eleven vendors were selected to pop-up their

businesses in the two storefronts located at 440 and 444 State Street. While these businesses are open now Sunday through Saturday from 10am-6pm, the official grand opening of the Culture Collectives Pop-Up Shops will be on Friday October 22nd. More details coming soon. We invite everyone to visit these shops today, and to join us for the grand opening in a few weeks.

They are:

 Ardorposh is a contemporary and modest clothing boutique for women who desire trendy styles.

 Better Footprints is an eco-friendly shop for reusable and naturally made products such as solid shampoo bars, toxic free makeup, reusable straws, bamboo toothbrushes and much more.

 DKs Boutique is a small boutique store that sells unique accessories for all ages.

 El Legado is a company that offers clothes, accessories, jewelry, and genuine handmade items shipped from their home countries.

 Intuition Productions is a multi-media edutainment production and merchandise company.

 Madame Chu Delicacies is a company that offers handcrafted products specializing in Southeast Asian delicacies.

 Marche-Isa Co is a small shop selling clothing and accessories from Africa.

 Nobbits USA is a company that sells high-performance shoelaces.

 Oceans Laugh is a company that sells flower bath kits and jars.

 OnlyOne Photography is a company that offers photography services and art for wall decoration.

 Restoration Soap & Bodycare is a soap company that produces natural and sustainable sourced products using unique oil blends, purees and botanicals from around the globe.

“I’m excited that we are able to provide this opportunity to these small businesses, all owned by people of color,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, “These vendors are unique and diverse. Most of their products you cannot get anywhere else in the city, which is why these pop-ups will enhance the special shopping experience on State Street.”

The Madison Pop-Up Shop Program is a new city of Madison initiative to support small-scale, less-resourced businesses and fill vacant storefronts as the community recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This program, announced earlier this year, is a collaboration between the City of Madison, JD McCormick Properties, the Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce, the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County, the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce and the Madison’s Central Business Improvement District.

“I am so proud of our partners in making this pop-up shop program a reality,” said Saran Ouk, City of Madison Office of Business Resources Manager, “This collaboration is helping to create opportunities for small, minority-owned businesses in our community, helping customers access unique shopping experiences and increasing foot traffic to State Street.”