Cumbia Cachaca The band Cumbia Cachaca.

media release: Explores the traditional Colombian music of the heritage afro and natives and mixes it with urban genres, electronic, and contemporary sounds. A duet that uses traditional instruments from Colombia and electronics loops.

Four local bands will be performing at the Confluence at Library Mall from September 14 to September 17. This is pilot program called #MadisonIsMusic, which aims to bolster cultural tourism, raise awareness of spaces available to musicians downtown for amplified performances, and affirm Madison's identity as a music city.