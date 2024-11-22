media release: Canopy Sessions. 6-8 pm.

Kick off your weekend with a live concert in one of Madison’s most unique spots: the Bolz Conservatory! Immerse yourself in tropical surroundings, soak up the warmth, and enjoy performances by some of the region’s finest musicians.

$12 - General Admission (ages 13 & up); $10 - Olbrich Member (ages 13 & up); $6 - Child (ages 6-12); Free - Child (ages 5 & under)

Cumbia Cachaca is an electronic cumbia duo that blends traditional Colombian musical styles—such as bullerengue, gaita, tambora, and Creole therapy—with modern urban influences. Combining the sounds of gaitas, multi-percussion, and electronic beats, they create a vibrant reinterpretation of Colombian cumbia, infusing it with contemporary energy and innovation.