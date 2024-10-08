Cupcakes, Cheers & Charity

media release: The Madison, Wisconsin chapter of Box of Balloons, one of the busiest chapters in the nation, is pleased to announce a special fundraising event to support their mission of making children’s birthdays memorable. With over 600 birthday boxes created this year, the chapter continues to bring joy to families in need in the Madison community.

Join us for an exceptional evening at Delta Beer Lab, featuring cupcake flights, activities, entertainment, and a silent auction. Highlights of the event include:

Cupcake & Beer Pairing Flights: Delight in cupcakes paired with craft beer from Delta Beer Lab. Tickets are available for $25 in advance or $35 at the door. Purchase your tickets at https://givebutter.com/c/ Balloons.

Silent Auction: Bid on an array of exciting items and experiences, with the auction opening on October 1. All proceeds will support Box of Balloons-Madison. Visit https://givebutter.com/c/ Balloons to participate.

100% of Taproom Proceeds Donated: Every sip you take at Delta Beer Lab will contribute to making children’s birthdays extra special.

Delta Beer Lab is more than just a craft brewery. They are dedicated to community, quality, and inclusivity, welcoming everyone without barriers to gender, race, or sexual orientation.

Box of Balloons-Madison is a volunteer-run, nonprofit organization committed to helping families in need celebrate their children’s birthdays. Each month, we provide birthday boxes that include everything needed for a party, such as cupcakes, a gift, a party game, and decorations.

We extend our heartfelt thanks for considering a donation to support our organization. We cannot support our families without the financial contributions of community members like you, and we are deeply grateful for your generosity.