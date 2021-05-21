ONLINE: Curator Talk

media release: Join Maria Saffiotti Dale, curator of paintings, sculpture and decorative arts, as she discusses the recent donation of studio glass works by pioneering female glass artist and UW-Madison alumna Audrey Handler. The new acquisitions span Handler’s career from the 1960s to the 2010s and include works by eight other leading studio glass artists. You’ll also learn about the beginnings of the studio glass movement and the inaugural glass program founded by Harvey K. Littleton at the university.

Via Facebook Live.