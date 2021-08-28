media release: Curdfest, a one-of-a-kind cheese extravaganza, will return to Madison’s Breese Stevens Field on Saturday, Aug. 28. Curdfest will be a FREE admission event featuring fried cheese curds, fresh cheese curds, music, beverages, and a great time!

Cheese curd eating will commence at 4:00pm when gates open for the event. Here is a sneak peak into some of the delicious menu options that will be available for purchase.

West African Suya Spice Curds

Romesco Curds with Roasted Pine Nuts

Mole Curds with Cilantro and Cotija

Michelada Curds with Tajin & Bloody Mary Dipping Sauce

Hawaiian Curds with Charred Pineapple and Seared Spam

Curdywurst

Curd Egg Roll with Sambal, Cabbage, Mushroom, Carrot, Ginger

Cajun Curds with Cornbread and Hot Honey

Curd Benedict: Biscuit, Canadian Bacon, Fresh Curds, Hollandaise

For more information, check out BreeseStevensField.com