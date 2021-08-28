Curdfest
to
Breese Stevens Field 917 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Curdfest, a one-of-a-kind cheese extravaganza, will return to Madison’s Breese Stevens Field on Saturday, Aug. 28. Curdfest will be a FREE admission event featuring fried cheese curds, fresh cheese curds, music, beverages, and a great time!
Cheese curd eating will commence at 4:00pm when gates open for the event. Here is a sneak peak into some of the delicious menu options that will be available for purchase.
West African Suya Spice Curds
Romesco Curds with Roasted Pine Nuts
Mole Curds with Cilantro and Cotija
Michelada Curds with Tajin & Bloody Mary Dipping Sauce
Hawaiian Curds with Charred Pineapple and Seared Spam
Curdywurst
Curd Egg Roll with Sambal, Cabbage, Mushroom, Carrot, Ginger
Cajun Curds with Cornbread and Hot Honey
Curd Benedict: Biscuit, Canadian Bacon, Fresh Curds, Hollandaise
For more information, check out BreeseStevensField.com