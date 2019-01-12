Cure Cabin Fever

press release: Chef Paul from Willy Street Co-op will show us how to create some scrumptious food in just a few steps! The whole family can get together to make something nutritious and delicious!

This workshop has a maximum of 20 participants per session. A session will be offered 12:30 pm or 2 pm the same day. Spots in the sessions are available on a first-come, first-served basis. No pre-registration is required.

Free and open to the public.