Cure Cabin Fever

Wisconsin Historical Museum 30 N. Carroll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:  Chef Paul from Willy Street Co-op will show us how to create some scrumptious food in just a few steps! The whole family can get together to make something nutritious and delicious!

This workshop has a maximum of 20 participants per session. A session will be offered 12:30 pm or 2 pm the same day. Spots in the sessions are available on a first-come, first-served basis. No pre-registration is required.

Free and open to the public.

View Map
608-264-6555
