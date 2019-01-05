Cure Cabin Fever: Stories of the Fur Trade

Google Calendar - Cure Cabin Fever: Stories of the Fur Trade - 2019-01-05 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cure Cabin Fever: Stories of the Fur Trade - 2019-01-05 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cure Cabin Fever: Stories of the Fur Trade - 2019-01-05 14:00:00 iCalendar - Cure Cabin Fever: Stories of the Fur Trade - 2019-01-05 14:00:00

Wisconsin Historical Museum 30 N. Carroll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Local storytellers Paul and Dale Rogovich will engage kids in the stories of the fur trade era in Wisconsin and the Great Lakes through imaginative storytelling and hands-on interaction. Discover how the exchange of furs, fabrics, technologies, and traditions changed the lives of Europeans and American Indians forever. Free and open to the public.

Info
Wisconsin Historical Museum 30 N. Carroll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Kids & Family
608-264-6555
Google Calendar - Cure Cabin Fever: Stories of the Fur Trade - 2019-01-05 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cure Cabin Fever: Stories of the Fur Trade - 2019-01-05 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cure Cabin Fever: Stories of the Fur Trade - 2019-01-05 14:00:00 iCalendar - Cure Cabin Fever: Stories of the Fur Trade - 2019-01-05 14:00:00