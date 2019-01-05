Cure Cabin Fever: Stories of the Fur Trade
press release: Local storytellers Paul and Dale Rogovich will engage kids in the stories of the fur trade era in Wisconsin and the Great Lakes through imaginative storytelling and hands-on interaction. Discover how the exchange of furs, fabrics, technologies, and traditions changed the lives of Europeans and American Indians forever. Free and open to the public.
Wisconsin Historical Museum 30 N. Carroll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
