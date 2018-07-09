Curiosity Camp

press release: If you like a little bit of everything, then this camp is for you! Whether you are as curious as a cat or as chill as a cucumber, you will love all of the awesome places we will visit in Madison. We will take daily adventures to explore everything from animals, to art, to archaeology, and much more – all in the context of the wonderful state we live in, WISCONSIN! Daily adventures include the Wisconsin Science Museum, the effigy mounds on the UW Campus, among other hot-spots in Madison.

For children entering grades 3 through 5. Give your child the experience of downtown Madison with the Wisconsin Historical Museum’s Summer Camps. These camps will be adventure filled, educational, and will teach campers the wonders of their city and their state.

July 9 - 13, Camps run from 9 am to 3 pm, Monday through Friday, with the option for extended care until 4:30 pm.

Registration Fee: Cost is $250 per camp, 10% off for Wisconsin Historical Society Members. $10 per day for extended care.