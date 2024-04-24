× Expand courtesy Kari Byron A close-up of Kari Byron. Kari Byron

media release: Author and “MythBusters” television host Kari Byron will share her thoughts on how to use curiosity to solve problems at Shannon Hall in Memorial Union on April 24 at 7 p.m. at a Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) Distinguished Lecture Series (DLS) Committee-hosted free lecture.

The event, titled “Curiosity Unlocked: An Evening with Kari Byron," will feature a 60-minute lecture followed by a 30-minute audience Q&A. The event is free, but tickets are required. Current University of Wisconsin–Madison students may register for tickets on April 9 at 2 p.m. Students will require a promo code, which they will receive via email, to acquire their ticket. Any remaining tickets will become available to the general public on April 10 at 2 p.m., with a limit of two tickets per person. Ticket registration for the event will be available here.

Known for her work on reality science television shows such as “MythBusters,” “Thrill Factor” and “The White Rabbit Project,” Byron has a steady presence in the science education community. Using her own arts background, Byron works to connect the fields of art and science, which can be regarded as conflicting approaches.

Byron is the co-director of the National STEM Challenge, a competition that fosters creativity, critical thinking and a passion for science, technology, engineering and mathematics for middle and high school students. She is also the co-founder of EXPLR Media, which provides science-related resources to kids worldwide.

Her book, “Crash Test Girl: An Unlikely Experiment in Using the Scientific Method to Answer Life’s Toughest Questions,” explores the use of the scientific method in her own life to solve everyday issues, including career-building, love and friendship.

“I’m a living, limping, example of how being a risk-taking methodologist can bring you love, success, and inspiration,” Byron said in her 2018 autobiography. “I had to be a crash test girl to evolve into a road-tested woman.”

The WUD DLS Committee brings engaging and influential people to the UW–Madison campus to encourage thought-provoking conversations. WUD includes 12 committees and six Wisconsin Hoofers clubs that program thousands of events each year.

Patrons can learn more about the upcoming free talk featuring Byron here.